MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several students and staff members were taken to the hospital after a student sprayed mace at Stacy Middle School in Milford Wednesday, according to schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre.

McIntyre shared a statement around 3:45 p.m., explaining the school was evacuated as a precaution.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Wednesday afternoon, showing emergency responders parked in front of the school.

In a separate statement, Milford police said hazmat responders were on scene around 3 p.m. as officials worked to dismiss students.

McIntyre said officials did not initially know what the substance was.

In total, he said seven students and staff who were in the area where the mace was sprayed went to the hospital.

All afternoon activities at Stacy Middle School were canceled after this incident.

McIntyre said he would provide additional information later Wednesday evening.

“I want to thank the Milford Police and Fire and the emergency service personnel who supported us this afternoon,” he said in his statement. “I appreciate your patience and I understand the fear, unease, and upset these situations can cause.”

