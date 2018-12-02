Several children seriously injured in Berkley bus crash that led to drunken driving arrest

Authorities say more people were seriously injured than initially thought in a violent school bus crash in Berkley on Saturday night that also led to the arrest of a repeat drunken driver.

Authorities say about 23 people ranging in age from infants to elderly adults were on board the school bus when it crashed into the woods along Route 24. Several adults, including some children, suffered serious injuries.

“When we got there, there were approximately 25 of the patients on the ground spread out,” Berkley Fire Chief Scott Fournier said. “The injuries were anything from broken arms to head injuries, facial injuries. We’re not sure, but the possibility of a collapsed lung.”

Police say the driver of a Subaru that also crashed into the woods was arrested on a charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense. Police identified the woman as 27-year-old Christy Gilpatrick of Warren, Rhode Island.

Police say it’s not yet clear whether her impairment caused the crash.

The bus and Subaru were both heading Southbound on Route 24 and lost control, ending up in the woods.

Police say the group on the bus was returning to Tiverton, Rhode Island from a popular Christmas festival in Attleboro.

