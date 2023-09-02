BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston city councilors are calling on city health officials to declare a state of emergency over the ongoing issues at an encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

In a letter, the four councilors are likening the situation at what’s known as Mass & Cass to life-or-death emergencies like the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic or the influx of migrants who are being brought into the state, saying people living in the area can’t want any longer for the city to act.

“What is unfolding at Mass and Cass, and surrounding neighborhoods, is similar in its multifaceted complexity, and no less dire in its threat to human life and well-being.” they wrote, adding, in part, “…we believe that the human cost is too great to delay significant, concrete action any further.”

Crime, drug use, and human trafficking are among the issues that have raised concerns at the encampment.

Councilor Ed Flynn said, “I support the city’s ability to take down tents. There should be no tents in Boston. We need to ensure that people get into homeless shelters that can provide a path to housing.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently introduced a ordinance to create a new shelter and give police officers increased authority to remove tents and shelters. But it still needs to be approved — and that process could take weeks.

Councilor Erin Murphy said, “I’m afraid it might tie our hands in other areas, but I’m very supportive of making sure the tents come down. It’s not safe down there.”

If nothing is done on the mayor’s ordinance in 60 days, the emergency declaration would go into effect automatically.

