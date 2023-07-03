Several local communities are pushing back their 4th of July fireworks displays ahead of Tuesday, when wet weather is likely to pass through the region.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for cloudy conditions throughout the day before storms start to develop around noon and head eastward during the afternoon and early evening. Areas south of Boston appear to be most likely to see heavy rainfall and possibly stormy conditions in the early evening before the weather calms down and mostly clears around 8-9 p.m.

The following towns and cities have opted to postpone their fireworks shows in the meantime:

Andover – Postponed to July 6

– Postponed to July 6 Gloucester – Postponed to July 8

– Postponed to July 8 Lynn – Postponed to July 5

– Postponed to July 5 Webster – Postponed to July 7

This list will be updated throughout Monday and Tuesday.

