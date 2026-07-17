SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The union representing Massachusetts Corrections Officers released a security video showing inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Prison attacking in 2024 to highlight the danger of their jobs.

Five officers were injured; two suffered stab wounds. Officials released photos of homemade shiv weapons, which will be evidence in court.

Prosecutors say the video doesn’t show guards attacking inmates after they were placed in custody. Officials say three officers have now been indicted by a Worcester County grand jury and arraigned.

Court documents say the state has evidence that one corrections officer, a lieutenant in charge of a corridor in the prison’s health unit, assaulted an injured inmate as he awaited treatment after the uprising.

It said the defendant, “grabbed J.T.’s head with both hands, pulled it back, and slammed it back into the concrete wall.”

The inmate, identified by his initials “J.T.,” faces six charges, including mayhem and assault to murder, for allegedly attacking guards.

Court documents also show that a different inmate, serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder, was hit by a second officer. The document states, “While still secured with wrist and leg restraints, the defendant used his foot to kick ‘J.C.’ in the area of his abdomen and chest. The defendant was wearing boots.”

The Department of Corrections said those two guards involved in those incidents have been suspended without pay.

Another corrections officer faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly kneeing an inmate in the stomach. Officials said he was reassigned and is no longer at the prison.

The commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections said, “The alleged misconduct contained in these indictments does not reflect the department’s standards and values. We remain committed to preserving the safety, rights, and dignity of every person in our custody…”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)