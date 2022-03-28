ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several car crashes were reported in Andover and Lawrence as snow showers moved through the region on Monday morning.

Three crashes snarled traffic on Interstate 495 north near Interstate 93 in Andover, while there were two crashes on the southbound side of the highway, including one involving a tractor-trailer. A number of other crashes were also reported on Interstate 93 in Andover.

At least two crashes were reported on I-495 north in Lawrence.

Police in Tewksbury warned of difficult travel conditions in the area of Andover Street and Trull Road.

Motorists are being urged to use caution because the snow showers are creating icy roads and slippery travel conditions.

A lot of issues on the road between Andover and Lawrence:



Andover

– 3 crashes 495 N at 93

– 2 crashes 495 S at 93, one including jackknifed TT

– spinout 93 N



Lawrence

– 2 crashes 495 N at ex 102



All roads around government center garage are open. @7News — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) March 28, 2022

With the freshly fallen snow, we are receiving reports of icy roads throughout the town. Andover Street in the area of Trull Road is especially difficult at this time. The DPW has been notified and will be sanding the roads. TPD3 pic.twitter.com/pvaDISLXXm — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) March 28, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)