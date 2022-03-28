ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several car crashes were reported in Andover and Lawrence as snow showers moved through the region on Monday morning.
Three crashes snarled traffic on Interstate 495 north near Interstate 93 in Andover, while there were two crashes on the southbound side of the highway, including one involving a tractor-trailer. A number of other crashes were also reported on Interstate 93 in Andover.
At least two crashes were reported on I-495 north in Lawrence.
Police in Tewksbury warned of difficult travel conditions in the area of Andover Street and Trull Road.
Motorists are being urged to use caution because the snow showers are creating icy roads and slippery travel conditions.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)