BOSTON (WHDH) - Agents at Logan Airport made a dangerous discovery when they searched a passenger’s carry on bag.

Authorities say they found several weapons, including throwing knives, fire starters, and a flare.

There is no word yet if the passenger will face charges.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)