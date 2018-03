QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - An alarming discovery was made in Quincy Wednesday.

A Good Samaritan discovered several dead turtles while walking along Wollaston Beach.

Officials from the Humane Society said they have contacted the mayor’s office in Quincy to try to find out what killed them.

