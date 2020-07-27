BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are without a home after a fire broke out at a three-story house in Brockton on Monday morning.
The fire that broke out on Leavitt Street around 4:30 a.m. left five adults and two children displaced, according to the American Red Cross.
The flames scorched the front of the home.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)