BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are without a home after a fire broke out at a three-story house in Brockton on Monday morning.

The fire that broke out on Leavitt Street around 4:30 a.m. left five adults and two children displaced, according to the American Red Cross.

The flames scorched the front of the home.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)