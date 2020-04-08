BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people have been left temporarily homeless after a car crashed into a multi-family home in Boston Wednesday.

The care came crashing right through the front side of the house on Calumet Street causing severe damage to the home and rupturing gas lines, officials said.

Eight people were evacuated from the building and neighboring homes.

The driver is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)