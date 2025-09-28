BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from multiple Cape Cod communities battled a fast-moving house fire in Cotuit Saturday night that left several people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Content Lane around 11 p.m. found the home engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)