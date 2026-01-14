CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a home in Chelsea on Tuesday night and left several people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a triple-decker on Cottage Street found flames shooting out of the home, which has been declared a total loss. The roof of the building partially collapsed as whipping winds fanned the flames, officials said.

A resident who was eating dinner on the first floor when they heard of the fire recalled racing out of the building to safety.

“After I heard there was a fire, my dad got some small stuff, I got my phone, we left the building and the first of the fire I saw was out of the window,” he told 7NEWS. “I don’t have a bed to sleep in, it feels very surreal, I cannot believe this is happening.”

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

