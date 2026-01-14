CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a home in Chelsea on Tuesday night and left several people displaced.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a triple-decker on Cottage Street found flames shooting out of the home, which has been declared a total loss. The roof of the building partially collapsed as whipping winds fanned the flames, officials said.

A resident who was eating dinner on the first floor when they heard of the fire recalled racing out of the building to safety.

“After I heard there was a fire, my dad got some small stuff, I got my phone, we left the building and the first of the fire I saw was out of the window,” he told 7NEWS. “I don’t have a bed to sleep in, it feels very surreal, I cannot believe this is happening.”

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox