BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four dogs were reported missing after a fire destroyed a home in Bellingham late Tuesday night.

Officials said crews were called to Stone Street just before midnight where, upon arrival, they found a house engulfed in flames.

Bellingham Fire said the house eventually collapsed in on itself from the flames and damage, making it a total loss as firefighters continued to spray down the scene.

No residents or first responders were injured during the incident, but at least four dogs were reported as being “missing.”

Crews were still on the scene early Wednesday morning as the State Fire Marshall arrived to investigate the cause of the blaze.

