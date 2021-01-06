Several doses of COVID-19 vaccine thrown out after spoiling in Brockton health center

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had to be thrown out after they spoiled at a Brockton health center.

Brockton Neighborhood Health Center CEO Sue Joss said the doses had to be thrown away after some people failed to show up to receive their vaccine on Christmas Eve.

She said the Moderna vaccine comes in vials with 10 doses inside and are only viable for the first six hours after they are thawed.

Joss added that she does not believe those people realized their missed appointment would result in a wasted dose but that she has put a plan in place to help prevent this from happening again.

“The vaccine is too precious to waste so we’re booking patients in groups of 10 and then calling people on the list if we get a no show,” she said. “We haven’t had this problem again but it could happen if we have a no show at the end of the day if we can’t get someone in quickly.”

Joss continued that she was unsure exactly how many doses were thrown away. She said it could be anywhere from three to six.

