NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dozen people are without a place to live for the holidays after a fire ripped through a multi-family home in Norwood on Monday afternoon.

SKY7-HD flew over the scene on Melville Avenue shortly after 4 p.m., where flames were shooting out of the roof of a triple-decker building and extending from the first floor to the attic.

Heavy smoke could also be seen pouring out of the home as crews worked to get the blaze under control. Battling the flames was complicated by the fact the building is located at the end of a dead end street.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

