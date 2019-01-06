Several family ice fishing events on tap in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Several ice fishing events are coming up in Massachusetts for hardier New Englanders.

On Jan. 12 there will be a family ice fishing festival at Scout Pond in Chesterfield from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said families can bring their own fishing gear or borrow some at the event. Bait will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be another family ice fishing festival Feb. 9 at Hodges Village Dam in Oxford from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On February 27 there will be a family ice fishing clinic at Puffer Pond in the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Sudbury from 4 to 6 p.m.

Anyone who wants to ice fish is urged to review safety guidelines for ice thickness.

