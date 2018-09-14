Several fires, explosions tied to Columbia Gas in recent years

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and federal regulators have investigated several fires and explosions tied to Columbia Gas in recent years.

September 2007: a home in Easton was leveled and seven people were injured.

November 2012: a strip club in downtown Springfield exploded and 17 people were injured. Damage was set at more than $1 million.

February 2013: a mobile home in Attleboro burns to the ground. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Columbia Gas was the provider in all three incidents, and state regulators investigated each one, finding fault with the company in two of them.

But in Easton and Springfield, investigators determined the explosions were caused by people working in the area, someone or something cracking a line.

Experts say the widespread, seemingly random fires that sparked across the Merrimack Valley Thursday stand apart.

“This is not like a third party hit, corrosion, or even a cracked main, this is a real system failure,” said Bob Ackley of Gas Safety Inc.

Columbia Gas had recently announced it was working to replace lines in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover.

There’s no indication yet whether the ongoing work had anything to do with the dozens of homes that went up in flames.

But one natural gas expert tells 7News that it’s clear too much pressure reached hundreds of homes all at once.

The question now is, how.

“My guess is Columbia Gas knows what happened here, and they’re just trying to deal with this really horrible situation here,” Ackley said.

No matter the cause, experts still believe it could have been much worse.

“I think we’re fortunate to only have the damage that we have,” Ackley said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)