Several great white sharks spotted off Cape Cod in last 24 hours

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - There have been nearly 10 confirmed great white shark sightings off Cape Cod in the last 24 hours.

Three sharks were seen on Tuesday morning, while five sharks were spotted on Monday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

One of the sightings on Tuesday was off of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, where a man on boogie board was attacked and killed last year.

A series of confirmed sightings forced a number of popular beaches to shut down over the weekend.

On Sunday, a great white shark was spotted nearly 150 miles north in the water off Rockport.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)