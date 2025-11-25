PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after several horses were killed in a Plainville fire Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say a barn caught fire shortly before 4 a.m. at 44 Warren Street.

15 horses were saved in the fire and no people were injured.

The exact number of horses that died in the fire is unconfirmed at this time.

