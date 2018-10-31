Several hospitalized after hazardous materials incident at Quincy College

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a hazardous materials scare at Quincy College.
A number of people were overcome by an odor in the area of 1250 Hancock St., according to Quincy police.
Those transported were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The building has been evacuated and emergency crews are on scene.
Several streets in the area have been closed down as a precaution.
The incident remains under investigation.
