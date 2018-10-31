Several hospitalized after hazardous materials incident at Quincy College

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a hazardous materials scare at Quincy College.

A number of people were overcome by an odor in the area of 1250 Hancock St., according to Quincy police.

Those transported were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The building has been evacuated and emergency crews are on scene.

Several streets in the area have been closed down as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation.

Hazmat situation at 1250 Hancock. Initial reports several indivs effected by unk substance. Several transported to local hosp: non-life threatening injuries. Bldg evacuated. @792QFD on scene assessing. Hancock St- Dimmock to Coddington currently closed. — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) October 31, 2018

