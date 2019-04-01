Several hospitalized after violent head-on crash, fuel spill in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a violent head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer truck caused a fuel spill in Oxford on Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Main Street before 6 p.m. found a mangled truck, a totaled SUV, and fuel leaking all over the road, according to Oxford Fire-EMS.

A number of people were transported from the scene, including one person who had to be extricated from the wreckage. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the fuel spill.

Route 12 at Industrial Park West has been closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was available.

Oxford FIRE-EMS remains on scene of a SUV vs tractor trailer on Main St. Several patients have been transported to the hospital. Chief Belanger has requested DEP notification for large fluid spill as a result of the crash. One occupant had to be extricated from the crash. pic.twitter.com/8WgJhbpT4q — Oxford Fire-EMS MA (@OxfordFireEMS) April 1, 2019

