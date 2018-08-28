Several humpback whales spotted in harbor near downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Since Friday, as many as six humpback whales have been spotted swimming in the harbor less than a quarter of a mile from downtown Boston, according to Boston Harbor Cruises.

Naturalists believe the rare occurrence is due to feed balls that have moved to the inner harbor, prompting whales to come close to the shore.

Two of the humpbacks that jumped out of the water near Brewster Island were photographed by naturalists who were on board a whale watching boat.

Officials are urging recreational boaters to go slow, keep at least 100-300 feet away from whales, and be vigilant on their VHF radio for any updates from the coastguard.

Boaters are also reminded to refrain from trying to touch, feed, or swim with the whales. They can be spotted by looking for a dark back with a pointy dorsal fin and their distinct blow.

