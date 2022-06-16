BOSTON (WHDH) - Several homes in Hyde Park have been evacuated after a gas main break was reported in the area.

At around 9:40 a.m., Boston Police and Fire responded to Meadowbrook Road to assist with the break. BPD evacuated the area. Six homes on Meadowbrook Road were evacuated, and have since been cleared.

According to the Boston Fire Department, a private contractor was repairing the road and accidentally cracked the pipe. The cracked pipe has since been capped.

