WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - With many places seeing heavy rain and strong winds, some areas could also receive several inches of snow.

Around five inches of snow is expected in Worcester after seeing light rain early Friday morning.

Heavier rain will move in during the afternoon, accumulating up to three inches, before turning into snowflakes.

The messy mix could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Several Worcester schools are closing two hours early before those conditions get too bad.

