Boston could see a coating of snow Tuesday night, with up to three inches hitting the Cape area.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Cape and South Coast areas Tuesday night, with periods of snow and slick spots as a storm moves up the East Coast.

A coating of snow, with up to an inch, is expected for the Boston area.

