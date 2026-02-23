BOSTON (WHDH) - Several inches of heavy, wet snow had fallen in Boston by mid-morning Monday as a powerful nor’easter delivered blizzard conditions.

In the Seaport, visibility was limited and winds were whipping around 8 a.m.

7’s Mari Salazar reported about 4 inches of snow on the ground as the city prepared for as much as 18 inches before the storm wraps up.

