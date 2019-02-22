Several injured, 1 critically after crash involving at least 8 cars on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were injured, including one critically, after a serious crash involving at least eight vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in Attleboro on Friday morning, state police said.

It appears a car traveling southbound crossed over the median, causing the multi-car crash around 6:30 a.m.

The critically injured victim, along with several others who state police say suffered from less serious injuries, were taken to Rhode Island and Sturdy Memorial hospitals.

Officials temporarily shut down the highway from Route 152 to Interstate 495. All lanes have since reopened.

UPDATE on Attleboro crash: At least 8 vehicles involved. 1 victim critically injured and taken to Rhode Island Hosp. Several others w/less serious injuries to RI Hosp and Sturdy Memorial. Still only one lane open. https://t.co/57Th1n4XAW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 22, 2019

730am: *One* lane getting by on 95 NB through Attleboro https://t.co/CNscjHS3Gk — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) February 22, 2019

