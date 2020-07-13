Several injured, 1 hospitalized after driver hits group of landscapers in NH, flees scene

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Several landscapers were injured and one was hospitalized after a man drove his car into the crew while they were working on a home in Londonderry, New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the home near the intersection of Old Nashua Rd and Bayberry Lane around 4:10 p.m. found multiple lawnmowers and vehicles belonging to North Point Outdoor Property Services heavily damaged and a silver BMW nearby.

Some landscapers were able to jump out of the way of the oncoming car and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers searched a nearby neighborhood for the suspect, a man who was said to be injured, and later found him covered with blood. His condition is not known at this time.

The condition of those injured by the crash has also not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)