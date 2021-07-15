Several people were injured after a tornado touched down in Ontario on Thursday, Canadian government officials said.

Many homes were damaged by the tornado, rubble scattered both inside and outside of the houses.

Thousands of residents are without power due to the storm, according to Canadian officials.

Emergency crews are searching for anyone who may be trapped under the rubble.

