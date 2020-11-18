Several injured in crash involving tractor-trailer that led to major traffic backups on Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Zakim Bridge left several injured and caused major traffic backups on Interstate 93 southbound during the Wednesday morning commute.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the bridge just prior to the O’Neill Tunnel around 7 a.m. found a jackknifed tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles damaged, according to state police.

The crash resulted in several undisclosed injuries, state police added.

The vehicles have been towed away and all lanes have been reopened but residual traffic delays remain.

State police are investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)