NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A deck collapsed at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire leaving several people injured, police say.

Firefighters responding to 8 Robinson Court treated multiple people who sustained minor injuries in the collapse.

Crews are still on scene working to clear debris and evaluate the structure.

