EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people suffered injuries in a car crash in East Boston early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the crash on Bremen Street found several people with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

