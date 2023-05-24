STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were injured, including one person found with a gunshot wound after a crash in Stoughton Wednesday night, police said.

Stoughton police said the crash happened at the intersection of Plain Street and West Street,

Police said the person with the gunshot wound was taken to a hospital. Several other people were also taken to hospitals with unknown injuries, according to police.

The intersection was closed to all traffic as of around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

On scene, three cars appeared to have been involved in the crash.

Police said the incident remained under investigation, adding that the intersection will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

