Several injured in violent head-on crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were taken to the hospital late Saturday night following a serious head-on crash in Boston.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on the Jamaicaway at Parkwood Terrace found two cars heavily damaged and a number of people suffering from undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

