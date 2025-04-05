AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Several students at the University of Massachusetts have had their visa revoked and their student statuses terminated.

UMass Amherst says five international students have had their visas revoked by ICE. Officials from the school say they were not notified by federal authorities and were only made aware of it by immigration services.

In a statement, Chancellor Javier Reyes said, “I want to stress how important our international community is to the vitality of our campus and assure every international student and scholar at UMass of our unwavering support as we confront this new reality.”

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for more information about why the student visas were revoked.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)