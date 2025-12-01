HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Haverhill were forced to make a desperate decision Sunday night, jumping from an apartment building after a possible explosion.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said at least two people were rushed to the hospital when the Princeton Bradford apartment building went up in flames.

Dozens were forced out.

Witnesses said a helium tank may have exploded inside and that several people jumped from balconies to escape.

“I felt like I was in a movie scene,” said Josh Luciano, who escaped the fire. “My mind was just running, so many thoughts about what’s going to happen next, wanted to make sure my parents got down my wife, thank God we got downstairs.”

The fire department is investigating what led up to the fire.

