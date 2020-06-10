Several local colleges announce fall reopening plans

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several colleges in Massachusetts have announced fall reopening plans, some of which include allowing students back on campus, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 spring semester was cut short at colleges and universities across the Commonwealth due to COVID-19 concerns and learning shifted to an online, remote platform.

Come this fall, Boston’s Emerson College says it will utilize a “blended learning” platform. Some classes will remain online, while others will meet in the classroom. The fall semester is slated to run from Sept. 2 through Nov. 24. Finals will be taken online between Thanksgiving and winter break.

Clark University in Worcester says students will be allowed to return to campus in August on an appointment-only basis. In-person classes will begin on Aug. 24 and end on Nov. 20. Students will not return after Thanksgiving and the semester will finish online up until winter break. The spring semester will not begin until Feb. 22.

Southern New Hampshire University says remote learning will be extended into the fall semester and tuition will be reduced to the price of online classes.

Emerson College told 7NEWS that students are “eager” to get back to campus in the fall.

