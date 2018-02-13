Several local towns make list of nation’s 100 safest cities

(WHDH) — A list provided by the website Neighbhorhood Scout lists the safest communities in the United States — a list that is full of communities in Massachusetts.

The list is based on cities with 25,000 or more people and is based on property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents, according to the site.

According to the site, Franklin is the third-safest city in the nation. The report details that Franklin had just three violent crimes per year, a crime rate of 0.09.

In total, four cities from Massachusetts made the top 10. Joining Franklin was Lexington at No. 4, Shrewsbury at No. 5, and Billerica at No. 10.

Other communities include Needham (No. 12), Marshfield (No. 14), Arlington (No. 17), Andover (No. 23), Reading (No. 31), Belmont (No. 32), North Andover (No. 33), and many others. In total, 19 of the cities — nearly 1/5 of the list — was from Massachusetts.

Just one city from New Hampshire made the list — Londonderry, New Hampshire came in at No. 53.

Ridgefield, Connecticut was listed as the nation’s safest city, followed by Bergenfield, New Jersey, before Franklin, Lexington, and Shrewsbury rounded out the top five.

In total, New England was well represented — 28 of the 100 cities on the list were from one of the six New England states.

