BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple manhole fires broke out in Boston’s Back Bay Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a radio call at approximately 5:21 p.m. for a manhole fire at at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Newbury Street. When they arrived, they confirmed that multiple manhole fires were burning in the area.

Boston police said they are evacuating several buildings in the area and implementing street closures to ensure public safety. Fire officials said the sidewalks from Dartmouth Street to Gloucester Street have also been evacuated.

Several streets are currently closed, including:

• Newbury Street between Exeter Street and Clarendon Street

• Dartmouth Street between Boylston Street and Commonwealth Avenue

• Exeter Street between Boylston Street and Commonwealth Avenue

• The intersection of Newbury Street and Dartmouth Street

An Eversource spokesperson said, “…a limited number of customers are without power in the area, and we are continuing to investigate.”

No injures have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

