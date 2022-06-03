WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A burglar targeted several donut shops in New Hampshire and Massachusetts on June 3, otherwise known as National Donut Day.

Early Friday morning, Windham, N.H. officers learned of multiple robberies that happened along the Route 128 corridor in the state at “fast food donut chains,” including a Windham Honey Dew Donuts.

According to police, a white man wearing a surgical mask approached the drive-thru window on foot. His description matched that of other robberies in the area. When the worker opened the window, he grabbed the tip jar after a short struggle. He then fled.

While looking for the suspected red Toyota Camry, officers saw a car matching that description and attempted to stop the driver. The driver then immediately sped away, and officers lost sight of the car.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Officer Daniel Boudreau at 603-434-5577.

