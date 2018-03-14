Several Massachusetts communities cleaning up after nearly 2 feet of snow

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The third nasty nor’easter to strike Massachusetts in less than two weeks left communities across the region blanketed in snow.

Framingham was buried by almost two feet of snow, leaving some wondering how to clean it all up.

“I kind of wish I would have bought a snow blower,” said Chris Sebilian.

In Worcester, plow drivers got back to work after close to 22 inches fell in that area.

“I’m kinda losing track of what day it is, really,” said plow driver Tony DeAngelis.

Pepperell witnessed a similar scene after receiving about 21 inches of snow.

Property managers in town struggled to keep up with the intense snow fall rates, often shoveling only to come back moments later and shoveling again.

First responders in Haverhill slid on the streets while trying to respond to emergencies. The city saw nearly 25 inches of snow.

For some residents, the storm is just part of living in New England.

“It’s a little much for March, but we live in New England, so we should be expecting it, I guess. Expect anything,” said Matt Roberts.

In Wilmington, 22.5″ inches of snow fell. Schools were closed in the town and the DPW is scrambling to clear roads and sidewalks.

“A lot of shoveling and a lot of plowing,” one Wilmington resident said.

The storm left hundreds of schools closed Wednesday.

