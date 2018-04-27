BOSTON (WHDH) - Amid an opioid epidemic across the United States, several Massachusetts towns and cities are taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Around 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs, a 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed.

The study added that the majority of drug abusers got the prescriptions from family or friends, typically by taking them from their home’s medicine cabinets.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic,” the Drug Enforcement Administration wrote.

The DEA’s take back day on Saturday gives people the opportunity to dispose of their old prescriptions safely.

Nearly 150 drop off locations will be available in Massachusetts, with 33 of those locations in the Boston area.

