CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people accused of paying for services at a high-end Cambridge brothel faced a judge Friday.

At least 11 men were arraigned in Cambridge District Court and all of them pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.

Many of them are accused of paying several hundred dollars in their visits to the brothel.

At least three dozen men in total are accused of using the brothel, which operated out of luxury apartments in Cambridge and Watertown. The client list includes doctors, professors, corporate executives, and a Cambridge city councilor.

Last month, Junmyung Lee was sentenced to 12 months in prison for his role in running the brothel. Lee, a graduate of UMass Boston, worked as the “booker” for the clients.

