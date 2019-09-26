Several models, actresses sue strip club over use of images

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several models and actresses have sued a Rhode Island strip club they say used their images in social media and advertising campaigns without permission.

The models, including Tara Leigh Patrick, who is better known as Carmen Electra, say by using their images the Cadillac Lounge in Providence made it appear as if they either worked at, endorsed of were otherwise affiliated the club.

The plaintiffs are alleging misleading advertising, violation of privacy, defamation and unjust enrichment.

The suit filed last week in federal court in Rhode Island seeks unspecified damages, an end to the use of their images and a jury trial.

No attorney for was listed for the club or owner Nancy Shappy in court records. A listed number for the club was not in service.

