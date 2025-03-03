DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read’s defense team is scheduled to go to court Tuesday, where they plan to push the judge to dismiss the case and call off her retrial.

Ahead of the hearing, several new documents were filed in court on Monday. The prosecution provided a list of items they’ve turned over to Read’s defense team — including a number of emails sent to special prosecutor Hank Brennan.

A computer expert hired by the defense is asking for new footage to be preserved that apparently shows a new angle of Read’s car entering the Canton Police Department.

Read faces three charges — including second-degree murder — in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Prosecutors claim Read hit O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die outside the home of another Boston police officer in January 2022. Read’s defense claims she is being framed.

