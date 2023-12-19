Several ski resorts in New Hampshire and Maine were closed Tuesday after stormy weather slammed the region Monday.

While conditions were improving, officials at multiple area ski resorts said they would need time to assess storm damage and allow runoff to drain off their mountains.

“It wouldn’t be a New England winter without a few hurdles,” read one statement from Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience.”

The list of closed ski resorts on Tuesday included Cranmore, Attitash Mountain Resort, Loon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain, Waterville Valley Resort and Sunday River.

Near Sunday River in Newry, Maine, video on Monday captured the moment large pieces of metal floated down the namesake Sunday River past a washed out bridge.

In its latest update on its website shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Sunday River ski resort said crews were still actively assessing their facility after receiving five inches of rain.

“Ski operations will be reopened as quickly as possible and snowmaking will resume once necessary repairs are made,” officials said.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work through this,” officials continued.

In Bartlett, New Hampshire, officials at Attitash said they received six inches of rain in Monday’s storm.

Roughly 20 miles west, in Lincoln, Loon officials said many communities near their facility were “severely impacted by the recent storm.”

“Giving you, fellow team members and neighbors some extra time to tend to their personal needs or the flexibility to lend a hand to others is the right thing to do before we start welcoming guests back to the resort,” officials said.

“Extra time will also allow the mountain to drain, which is essential to getting the trails back in shape for skiing and riding,” Loon officials continued.

Loon officials said they expect to reopen some trails on Wednesday, with snowmaking temperatures returning later in the week.

In their own update on Instagram, officials at Waterville Valley said they had yet to evaluate their mountain as of Monday night.

Though officials said they saw “a lot of white” on trail cameras, they said base lodge, lift terminals and other facilities were impacted by the storm and in need of deep cleaning before reopening.

As a result, officials said they were suspending operations for Tuesday.

Officials at Waterville Valley said they expect to resume snowmaking Tuesday night but did not share a definitive estimate for when the facility might reopen.

Officials thanked first responders, in the meantime, and further thanked Waterville team members “that put up a great fight today keeping our beloved mountain and community as dry as possible.”

This storm has affected New England residents, infrastructure, businesses, and ski areas,” officials said. “We stand in solidarity with all those impacted by this devastating storm.”

At least two people died in Hanover, Massachusetts and Windham, Maine after incidents involving falling trees during Monday’s storm.

While downed trees and utility infrastructure caused problems elsewhere, flooding also caused significant damage in several spots around New Hampshire and Maine.

Police in Carroll, New Hampshire outlined several area road closures due to flood damage early Tuesday morning. Among closures, police said Route 302 from Crawford Nodge to Bartlett would be closed “for a couple days.”

Numerous videos showed flooding around the state, including in Gorham, where one local brook swelled with water Monday, sweeping a yellow tanker truck under a bridge. Though no one was inside the truck, water soon flooded over the bridge.

Crews were eventually able to get the truck loose.

More flooding was documented in Jackson, North Conway and Bartlett.

