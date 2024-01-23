CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed that several New Hampshire towns have request and been provided with more ballots for the first-in-the-nation primary.

The Office said additional ballots were provided to:

Hanover

Hopkinton

Holderness

Amherst

Brentwood

Concord

Hollis

Newmarket

Windham

Manchester

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWs on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)