CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed that several New Hampshire towns have request and been provided with more ballots for the first-in-the-nation primary.

The Office said additional ballots were provided to:

Hanover

Hopkinton

Holderness

Amherst

Brentwood

Concord

Hollis

Newmarket

Windham

Manchester

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWs on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox