CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed that several New Hampshire towns have request and been provided with more ballots for the first-in-the-nation primary.
The Office said additional ballots were provided to:
Hanover
Hopkinton
Holderness
Amherst
Brentwood
Concord
Hollis
Newmarket
Windham
Manchester
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWs on-air and online for the latest details.
