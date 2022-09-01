AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - This August was the warmest on record in Hartford, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island, Worcester and several other major climate sites across the Northeast region, according to a study from the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The average August temperature in Amherst tied 2018 for the warmest August over its 187-year data record since 1836. The data, collected by the National Centers for Environmental Information and the Northeast Regional Climate Center, revealed August was 4 to 4.5oF above normal at most sites.

Boston had its fourth driest summer on record, while parts of eastern Massachusetts saw half of their normal summer precipitation. Approximately 94% of the state is in severe drought, as of the September 1 update, with 38% of Massachusetts in extreme drought.

The average temperature for meteorological summer ranks in the top ten warmest at each major site in southern New England.

