Several pasta sauces recalled over possible plastic contamination

(WHDH) — Several types of Ragu pasta sauce have been recalled across the United States because the products may contain fragments of plastic.

The recall is at the retail level and consumers are being urged to examine their refrigerator and pantry inventory for the sauces impacted by the recall, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

On the recalled sauces, consumers should look for the “Cap Code” on the yellow Ragu jar cap, as well as the “Best Use By Dates” listed below:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

The voluntary recall is limited to the pasta sauces with the specific production codes listed above, which were distributed nationwide.

The sauces were produced between June 4-8.

Retailers that received shipments of the impacted products have been notified.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Ragu sauces with the outlined cap codes should call 1-800-328-7248 to receive a replacement.

